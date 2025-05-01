Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solid Solids are characterized by their definite shape and volume. The particles in a solid are closely packed together in a fixed arrangement, which allows them to maintain their shape. This close packing results in strong intermolecular forces, making solids incompressible and rigid. Examples include ice, wood, and metals.

Liquid Liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container. The particles in a liquid are less tightly packed than in solids, allowing them to move past one another, which gives liquids the ability to flow. This state of matter has moderate intermolecular forces, making liquids incompressible but not rigid. Examples include water, oil, and alcohol.