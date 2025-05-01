Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
Problem 37
Textbook Question
Name and describe the three states of matter.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the three states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas.
Describe the solid state: In solids, particles are closely packed together in a fixed position, resulting in a definite shape and volume. The particles vibrate but do not move from their positions.
Describe the liquid state: In liquids, particles are still close together but can move past one another, allowing liquids to flow and take the shape of their container while maintaining a definite volume.
Describe the gas state: In gases, particles are far apart and move freely, filling the entire volume of their container. Gases have neither a definite shape nor a definite volume.
Summarize the differences: Solids have a fixed shape and volume, liquids have a fixed volume but take the shape of their container, and gases have neither a fixed shape nor volume.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solid
Solids are characterized by their definite shape and volume. The particles in a solid are closely packed together in a fixed arrangement, which allows them to maintain their shape. This close packing results in strong intermolecular forces, making solids incompressible and rigid. Examples include ice, wood, and metals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:14
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Concept 1
Liquid
Liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container. The particles in a liquid are less tightly packed than in solids, allowing them to move past one another, which gives liquids the ability to flow. This state of matter has moderate intermolecular forces, making liquids incompressible but not rigid. Examples include water, oil, and alcohol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:55
Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) Concept 1
Gas
Gases have neither a definite shape nor a definite volume, expanding to fill their container. The particles in a gas are far apart and move freely, resulting in weak intermolecular forces. This state of matter is highly compressible and can occupy a larger volume when pressure is reduced. Examples include oxygen, carbon dioxide, and helium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:47
Gas Stoichiometry
Watch next
Master States of Matter Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning