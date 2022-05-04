So here when we take a look at the 3 states of matter, we first look at gases. Gases themselves can assume both the volume and shape of their containers. Liquids, on the other hand, can assume the shape, but not necessarily the volume of their container. Let's say your volume is a 100 ml beaker, and you only have 10 ml of your liquid. You could put all that liquid within that beaker, but there just isn't enough of it to fill up the whole beaker. There's only 10 ml of it. Solids, they maintain both their shape and their volume. When it comes to gases, gases are highly compressible, so they have a high compressibility. That means that I can put them in a container, apply pressure to that container, and cause those gas molecules to come closer and closer together. That's what we mean by highly compressible. Your molecules are far enough apart that I can apply outside pressure and bring them closer together. Here, liquids, the molecules are not right next to each other as tightly. They're moving around freely. Because of this, we're going to say that they have a moderate compressibility. I could squeeze them closer together but not by much. For solids, solids are locked in place, with each other. Here, they have a low compressibility. I can't squeeze the atoms any closer together. Next, viscosity. Viscosity, remember, is our resistance to flow, something that is viscous moves very slowly. Gases move around and jump around pretty easily inside of a container. Because of this, we'll say gases have a low viscosity. Liquids like water, water kind of moves pretty quickly but not all liquids are like water. Because of this, we're going to say liquids have more of a moderate viscosity. Solids, you take a solid you like, your calculator put on the table. It's not going to move pretty easily. You have to apply force to it to move it. That's because solids generally have a high viscosity. They have a high resistance to flow. They don't want to move unless you make them move. Right? So when we take a look at our 3 phases of matter, keep in mind their shape and volume in terms of a container, their viscosity, as well as their compressibility.