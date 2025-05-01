Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

States of Matter Matter exists in three primary states: solid, liquid, and gas. Each state is characterized by the arrangement and behavior of its particles. In solids, particles are closely packed and vibrate in place; in liquids, they are close but can move past each other; in gases, particles are far apart and move freely.

Particle Arrangement The arrangement of particles in a substance determines its state. In gases, particles are widely spaced, allowing them to fill the container they occupy. This contrasts with liquids, where particles are closer together but can still flow, and solids, where particles are tightly packed in a fixed structure.