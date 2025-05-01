Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
States of Matter
Problem 8
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.
Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Identify the three states of matter: solid, liquid, and gas.
insert step 2> Understand the characteristics of each state: solids have closely packed particles, liquids have particles that are close but can move past each other, and gases have particles that are very far apart.
insert step 3> Analyze the given description: 'The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.'
insert step 4> Compare the description to the characteristics of the three states of matter.
insert step 5> Conclude that the description matches the characteristics of a gas, where particles are very far apart.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
States of Matter
Matter exists in three primary states: solid, liquid, and gas. Each state is characterized by the arrangement and behavior of its particles. In solids, particles are closely packed and vibrate in place; in liquids, they are close but can move past each other; in gases, particles are far apart and move freely.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:35
States of Matter Concept 1
Particle Arrangement
The arrangement of particles in a substance determines its state. In gases, particles are widely spaced, allowing them to fill the container they occupy. This contrasts with liquids, where particles are closer together but can still flow, and solids, where particles are tightly packed in a fixed structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Electron Arrangements Example 1
Kinetic Molecular Theory
The Kinetic Molecular Theory explains the behavior of particles in different states of matter. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their energy increases with temperature. This theory helps to understand why gases expand to fill their containers and have lower densities compared to liquids and solids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Watch next
Master States of Matter Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning