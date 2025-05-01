Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

States of Matter Matter exists in different states, primarily solid, liquid, and gas, each characterized by distinct properties. Solids have a definite shape and volume, liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container, and gases have neither a definite shape nor volume, expanding to fill their container. Recommended video: Guided course 01:35 01:35 States of Matter Concept 1

Definite Volume Definite volume refers to the property of a substance that maintains a consistent volume regardless of the shape of its container. Liquids, like lemonade, possess this characteristic, allowing them to occupy a specific amount of space while adapting to the shape of the vessel they are in. Recommended video: Guided course 02:48 02:48 Law of Definite Proportions