Avogadro's Number Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. This constant is fundamental in chemistry as it allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry and molecular chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Mole Concept The mole is a unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to Avogadro's number of entities, whether they are atoms, molecules, or ions. This concept is crucial for understanding chemical reactions, as it provides a bridge between the macroscopic scale of substances we can measure and the microscopic scale of atoms and molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Mole Concept