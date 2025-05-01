Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule. For (NH₄)₂SO₄, the molar mass can be determined by adding the masses of nitrogen, hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen in the compound, which is essential for converting moles to grams. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. Understanding the mole concept is crucial for converting between the number of moles and the mass of a substance, as it allows chemists to relate macroscopic quantities to microscopic particles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Mole Concept