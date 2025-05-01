Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Mole A mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. It is defined as exactly 6.022 x 10^23 entities, which can be atoms, molecules, ions, or other particles. This number, known as Avogadro's number, allows chemists to count particles by weighing them, facilitating the conversion between mass and number of particles.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule, as listed on the periodic table. Understanding molar mass is crucial for converting between grams and moles, enabling accurate stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions.