So in this example question, it says, how many moles of chlorine gas are in 8.331037 molecules? Alright. To be able to answer this question, we need to realize that we're trying to go from molecules to moles. Right? And to do that, we're going to have to utilize the conversion factor that we have up here.

Alright. So those molecules are our given amount. Remember, we're setting this up as though it is a dimensional analysis question. Although we're dealing with more concept, it still hinges on the idea of dimensional analysis, where we have our given amount, and then we need to get to our end amount, and to do that we utilize conversion factors. So if you don't quite remember the steps necessary to do this, go back and take a look at our videos on dimensional analysis.

Alright. So our given amount is 8.331037 molecules of Cl 2 , and we need to get to our end amount which will be in moles. Moles of Cl 2 . Now, to be able to go from the given amount to the end amount, we have to utilize our conversion factor. So our conversion factor is this part up here. Now we need molecules to cancel out, so Avogadro's number in molecules has to go on the bottom. So we're going to put molecules of Cl 2 here on the bottom, and that's equal to 1 mole of Cl 2 on the top. So here molecules will cancel out, and we'll be left with moles at the end.

So what you're going to do is make sure you put these in parentheses in your calculator; otherwise, you may get an incorrect answer. So it's going to be 8.331037 divided by Avogadro's number. Now, if you do this correctly, what you'll get as your answer at the end will be 1.381014 moles of Cl 2 . So that would mean that option c would be our correct answer.

So again, we're setting this up as though it's a dimensional analysis question where we have our given amount, we have to know what our end amount will be, and to get from the given amount to the end amount we have to utilize a conversion factor or two. In this particular case, it was just one conversion factor that was utilized in order to get to our final answer. Okay? But keep in mind, if we're trying to go between moles and particles, meaning any one of these terms here, we're going to have to utilize Avogadro's number at some point.