So at this point, we know that the mole represents the amount of a substance. But if we were to take a look at its formal definition, we'd say that the mole is the mass of substance containing the same number of units as atoms in 12 grams of the carbon-twelve isotope. And we're going to say here that the mole also acts as a way of connecting together different terms. These terms include atoms, ions, molecules, and formula units. Some of these terms we've seen before, some of them are new. So let's investigate each of them.
An atom, remember, we've used the term atom interchangeably with neutral elements. So we're going to say here an atom is a single element with no charge. An ion is also a single element, but it possesses a charge. That charge can be either positive or negative. A molecule we're going to define as a compound with two or more nonmetals together. Those nonmetals could be the same or they could be different from one another. And then finally, formula unit. A formula unit is just a general term for a compound composed of a metal and nonmetal.
So as we delve deeper into the mole concept, just realize that the mole kind of acts as a bridge that connects together these different ideas when it comes to the elements and how they arrange with one another.