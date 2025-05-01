Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For acetaminophen (C8H9O2), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements: carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O). This value is essential for converting between grams and moles, allowing for comparisons of mass in different units. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Conversion Between Grams and Moles To compare weights in grams and moles, one must convert moles to grams using the molar mass. The formula is: mass (g) = number of moles × molar mass (g/mol). This conversion is crucial for determining which quantity weighs more, as it allows for a direct comparison of the two measurements. Recommended video: Guided course 01:29 01:29 Mole Concept