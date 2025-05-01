Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Reagent The limiting reagent in a chemical reaction is the reactant that is completely consumed first, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify the limiting reagent, one must compare the mole ratios of the reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. The reactant that produces the least amount of product is the limiting reagent.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It involves using mole ratios derived from the coefficients of the balanced equation to convert between moles of reactants and products. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of each reactant is needed or how much product can be formed.