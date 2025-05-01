Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict how much product can be formed from given amounts of reactants, based on the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation. In this case, the equation 2A + B2 → 2AB indicates that two moles of A react with one mole of B2 to produce two moles of AB.

Limiting Reagent The limiting reagent is the reactant that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reagent is crucial for calculating the theoretical yield of a reaction. In the provided equation, the amounts of A and B2 must be compared to determine which one limits the formation of AB.