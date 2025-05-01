Table of contents
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
Problem 53
Textbook Question
Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid:C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l)Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.
Step 1: Calculate the molar mass of each reactant. For benzene (C_6H_6), add the atomic masses of 6 carbon atoms and 6 hydrogen atoms. For nitric acid (HNO_3), add the atomic masses of 1 hydrogen atom, 1 nitrogen atom, and 3 oxygen atoms.
Step 2: Convert the mass of each reactant to moles using their respective molar masses. Use the formula: \( \text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass (g)}}{\text{molar mass (g/mol)}} \).
Step 3: Use the balanced chemical equation to determine the stoichiometric ratio between benzene and nitric acid. The equation shows a 1:1 ratio.
Step 4: Compare the mole ratio of the reactants to the stoichiometric ratio to identify the limiting reagent. The reactant that provides fewer moles than required by the stoichiometric ratio is the limiting reagent.
Step 5: Conclude which reactant is the limiting reagent based on the comparison in Step 4.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limiting Reagent
The limiting reagent in a chemical reaction is the reactant that is completely consumed first, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify it, one must calculate the moles of each reactant and compare their stoichiometric ratios based on the balanced chemical equation.
Limiting Reagent
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using the coefficients from a balanced equation to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances consumed and produced, allowing for the prediction of how much product can be formed from given quantities of reactants.
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations to determine how much of each reactant is available for the reaction.
Calculating Molar Mass