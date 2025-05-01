Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Reagent The limiting reagent in a chemical reaction is the reactant that is completely consumed first, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify it, one must calculate the moles of each reactant and compare their stoichiometric ratios based on the balanced chemical equation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Limiting Reagent

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using the coefficients from a balanced equation to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances consumed and produced, allowing for the prediction of how much product can be formed from given quantities of reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry