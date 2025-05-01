Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In this case, understanding stoichiometry is essential to calculate the theoretical yield of nitrobenzene from benzene and nitric acid.

Theoretical Yield Theoretical yield refers to the maximum amount of product that can be generated from a given amount of reactants, assuming complete conversion and no losses. It is calculated based on the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation. In this reaction, determining the theoretical yield of nitrobenzene requires knowing the initial amounts of benzene and nitric acid used.