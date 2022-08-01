in this video, we're going to talk about the different antibody classes. And so it turns out that there's actually five different classes of antibodies or, in other words, five different classes of immuno globulin. It's and so these five classes are based on differences in their heavy chains as well See down below in our table. And so the five classes of antibodies R i G I g A I g m i g e n I g d. And if you look at these red letters here, notice that it spells gamed. And so notice down below. Right here we have this anybody stick figure playing some video games and based on his facial expression, I'd say he's pretty gamed out from playing video games for 72 hours straight. And so hopefully this antibody stick figure, along with gamed will help you guys remember the five different classes of antibodies. And so, looking at this table right here, what I want you guys to notice is that the light chain for all five classes of antibodies is exactly the same. So the light chain, why, there'd be the one that's represented by the Greek Letter Kappa or the light chain represented by the Greek letter Lambda. And so the light chain is not going to distinguish one antibody class from another. However, looking at the heavy chain notice that each class of antibody has a unique heavy chain. And so it's the heavy chain that's going to distinguish one antibody from one antibody class from another. And so this first row of antibody, this first class of antibody is I G. And this is really the one that we've been talking about all along and so you can see the Y shaped structure here that we talked about. Now, notice that I G e n I G have very similar type of structures. Toe i G. However, I G a forms a dime er of these two y shaped structures, and I g m tends to form a Penta mur uh, containing five different y shaped structures here. Now, over here in this column, what we have is the primary feature of each of these antibodies. Now I G is actually the most prevalent and the most abundant antibody in our blood. So this is going to be one that's involved on protecting pretty much against all types of infections, including bacterial and viral infections. Now I g. A is actually going to be highly concentrated in mucus membranes, and it's going to be one that is typically secreted by ourselves, and it's also prevalent in our saliva. Now I GM, interestingly enough, is usually going to be the first antibody that's going to be produced upon infection. So I GM, is going to be the one that's going to initiate the primary immune response. So the very first immune response and then the common second immune response would be I G. Since it's so prevalent in our Bloods now, I g. E, on the other hand here, is going to be one that's going to defend against allergies or allergies. And so you can see here we have a guy who's saying I'm allergic to this kitty cat right here, and that's unfortunate because this is a cute little kitty cat, but again is gonna help defend against these allergens. Now I G. D. Is one where its function is not really very well characterized. However, there are some text books and studies that say they're involved with activating B cells and allowing B cells. Thio participate in immune responses. Now, over here on the far right, what we have is the distribution of these antibodies, uh, classes throughout our bodies. And so notice that pretty much all of the antibodies they're gonna be found in our bloodstreams. Except for I G, which again is going to be highly concentrated in our mucous membrane. So it's gonna be lining our digestive systems a lot. And so this here concludes our introduction to the antibody classes, and we'll be able to talk more about antibodies as we move along in our core. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

