Review Table of Immunoglobin Classes

in this video we're going to do a quick review of all of the immunoglobulin classes or all of the classes of antibodies. And so we're going to do that by completing this review table of the immunoglobulin classes. And so what you'll notice is that we have these five classes of antibodies arranged so that they fit our pneumonic which is gamed. And the I. G. G antibodies. The very first one on this list notice that it is a monomer and it is the standard antibody. Uh it has a very very long half life which means that it's very stable and will last a long time within our bodies before it's broken down. It is the most abundant class of antibody. Around 80% of all antibodies will b. I.g. It has this amazing ability to cross the placenta between the mother and the baby which is going to help provide the fetus uh immunity during pregnancy as well as even after birth. Because again these I. G antibodies last such a long time that the mothers I. G. G. Antibodies and the baby will also help to protect the baby even after birth. And they're also important for activating the complement system which can lead to a variety of immune responses. Now the I. G. A antibody notice it is a dime er and a lot of times we refer to this dimmer as the secret story. I. G. A. Antibody or S. I. G. A antibody notice that its half life is medium and it's going to be important for protecting the mucous membranes. It's also found in many different types of body secretions including breast milk which can help protect the infant's intestinal system when a mother breast feeds her baby. The next antibody that we have on here is the I. G. M. Antibody which is the largest class of antibodies. It is a pen Timur and its half life is medium and it is the very first antibody that is initially created by all plasma cells. Prior to antibody class switching. It helps to control infections in the bloodstream that is its main role and it also is the most effective class at activating the complement system. The next class that we have here is the I. G. E. Antibody which again is a monomer and its half life is very very short. Uh And so it is going to be found on both the surfaces of beso fills as well as mass cells. And they're important for triggering the release of inflammatory mediators causing these beso fills and mast cells to d granulated releasing their Granules into their environment. Uh The inflammatory mediators can cause inflammation and the I. G. E. Antibodies also play a role in allergic reactions and we'll get to talk more about that later in our course when we focus our attention on allergic reactions and hypersensitivity. Uh They also play an important role in protecting against parasitic infections as well like parasitic worms for example now last but not least we have the I. G. D. Antibody which is again a monomer and has a short half life, which means that it does not last very long within the body. Uh Now the I. G. D. Antibodies are going to be found on the surface of B cells or can be found on the surface of B cells and they play an important role in helping to trigger B cell activation and differentiation into antibody secreting plasma cells. And so this here concludes our brief review of the five classes of antibodies and we'll be able to get some more practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts