in this video we're going to briefly discuss the I. G. A. Class of antibodies and so the I. G. A. Class of antibody is going to help protect mucous membranes throughout our bodies. And they can also be found in body secretions such as for example saliva tears and breast milk. Now the I. G. A. Antibody is commonly found as a dime er which means that it consists of two identical subunits that are held together. And this dime er is referred to as secret Torrey I. G. A. Or S. I. G. A. For short. And within this secret Torrey I. G. A molecule which is a dime. Er it consists of two monomers that are held together by a peptide and we'll be able to see that down below in our image. Now the secret story I. G. A. Antibody and breast milk helps protect the intestinal track of breastfed newborns. Which is why breastfeeding can actually be very healthy for newborn babies to provide them with those I. G. A antibodies that can help protect again the intestinal track of those newborns. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we're just emphasizing those same important details of the I. G. A. Antibody. And uh again the I. G. A. Antibody is commonly found as a dime er that we referred to as secret Story I. G. A. And so what you can see here is that there is a dime er there's this unit right here and then there's this other identical unit right here and these two units are held together by this blue peptide that is swirling around it. And so that is the secretary I. G. A. Antibody. Again this is really good going to be important for protecting mucous membranes throughout our bodies. And also it's going to be found in mucus, saliva tears and breast milk. And so you can see those images down below and again because it is found in breast milk, it will help protect the intestinal track of newborn babies that are breast fed. And so you can see the I. G. A. Antibody here dissolved within this breast milk. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the I. G. A. Class of antibody. And again we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and talk about the other classes of antibodies briefly as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

