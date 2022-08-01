in this video we're going to talk very briefly about the I. G. D. Class of antibody. And so I G. D antibodies are found on the surface of B cells and they signal B cell activation and maturation into an antibody secreting plasma cell. And so really these I G. D antibodies are important for the development and maturation of the antibody response. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can see here that the I. G. D. Antibody is again a monomer that you can see here. That makes up a very small percentage of all of the antibodies. About 1% of all the antibodies. And again it's going to be found. It can be found on the surface of B cells as you see here and their role on the surface of B cells is again to help the B cell differentiate into plasma cells that can secrete antibodies. And so the I. G. D. Antibody is going to help activate the B cell and help it differentiate into a plasma cell. And ultimately the plasma cell will be able to secrete a variety or different types of antibodies. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the I. G. D. Antibody and its role in the development and maturation of the antibody response. And we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts