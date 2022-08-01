in this video we're going to talk briefly about the I. G. E. Class of antibody. And so the I. G. E antibodies are found on the surface of both Beso fills and mast cells. And recall that beso fills and mast cells are going to have a lot of similarities but recall that beso fills will circulate through the bloodstream whereas mast cells are more localized within specific tissues. And so when these I. G antibodies are on the surface of beso fills and mast cells they're capable of detecting and responding to very specific antigen. And these I. G. E antibodies can actually cause the cell to undergo a process called degranulation which you might recall from some of our previous lesson videos just means that it will cause these cells to release their Granules and the contents of their Granules into the environment and so that can include releasing inflammatory mediators that lead to inflammation in response to some kind of infection. Now these I. G antibodies are very important for eliminating parasites such as worms and they're also going to play an important role in the response to many different types of allergic reactions or hyper sensitivities which we'll get to talk more about allergic reactions and hypersensitivity is much later in our course in a separate video. But for now if we take a look at our image down below we can get a more solid understanding of this I. G. E. Class of antibody and notice here it has that same antibody structure and again it's found on the surface of both Beso fills as well as mass cells. And so you can see the baseball field over here, the mast cells over here and upon binding their antigen, they cause degranulation, the release of the contents of the cytoplasmic Granules which could include inflammatory mediators leading to inflammation. And so this can these I. G. Antibodies are important for protecting against parasitic infections like those parasitic worms as well as again responding to uh allergies or generating those allergic reactions. And again we'll get to talk more about allergies later in our course. But for now this here concludes our brief lesson on the I. G. Class of anybody and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then talk about the very last class of anybody. So I'll see you all in our next video.

