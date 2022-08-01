in this video we're going to talk more details about the I. G. Class of antibody. And so the I. G. Antibody is the standard antibody. And that is because the I. G. Antibodies are the most abundant Antibody class in our blood and in our tissues. And in some individuals the I. G antibodies can make up to 80% of all of the immunoglobulins. Now these I G. G antibodies can have a variety of different functions. However they are capable of binding to very specific antigens and they can eliminate pathogens by activating the complement system classical pathway which recall we covered the complement system classical pathway. In our previous lesson videos when we discussed innate immunity. Now I G. G antibodies are also well known for providing immunity to a developing fetus during pregnancy as well as providing immunity to a newborn child after the child has been born. And so this is because these I. G antibodies have the amazing ability to cross the placenta between a mother and the baby. And so the mothers I. G antibodies are capable of crossing the placenta to protect the baby. So literally the mother is protecting the baby with her antibodies now also I G antibodies are well known for having a long half life. And all that means is that if it has a long half life is that it's very very stable. And it is capable of lasting a long time within our bodies before it's broken down. And so this long half life actually extends the time of protection of a newborn through the first few months after birth until the baby is capable of generating its own antibodies. And so basically what we're saying here is that literally a mother's antibodies protects the baby as the baby is a developing fetus. And for the first few months of the baby's life until the baby is capable of generating its own antibodies. And so if we take a look at our image down below it's just an image emphasizing those important features of the I. G. G. Class of antibodies and so notice that its structure is going to be that standard antibody structure that we talked about in our previous lesson videos notice it is the most abundant class of antibodies. Around 80% of the antibodies are gonna B. I. G. It provides infant immunity during again pregnancy as well as after childbirth as well because the I. G. G. Anybody has that amazing ability to cross the placenta between the mother and baby and last but not least this I. G. Antibody has many different immune functions including the ability to activate the complement system via the classical pathway where it can bind to antigens. And again you can see activating C. three convert taste leading to many different types of complement system uh activities such as inflammation optimization, sell license of microbes and so on. And again if you don't remember these details here about the complement system classical pathway. Be sure to go check out our older lesson videos on that content. But for now, this here concludes our brief lesson on the I. G. G. Class of antibodies. And as we move forward in our course, will also be able to discuss briefly some of the other classes of antibodies. So I'll see you all in our next video.

