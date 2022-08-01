in this video we're going to briefly discuss the I. G. M. Class of antibodies. And so the I. G. M. Antibody is very important for controlling infections in the blood and it is actually the very first antibody that is going to be initially produced in a primary infection by plasma cells. Before a process known as class switching takes place. And later in our course in a different video we'll talk more about this antibody class switching. Now the I. G. M. Class of antibody is also the largest class of antibody in terms of its size and molecular mass. Because I G. M antibodies consists of a pen Timur which means that it is composed of five identical why shaped subunits and because it has five Y shaped subunits, each subunit with two antigen binding sites that means that there are antigen binding sites. And because there are so many antigen binding sites on these gM antibodies that makes them very very effective at linking antigens together. Now the large size of the I. G. M. Antibody class actually prevent the I. G. M. Antibody from leaving the blood into the tissues. And so that's why the I. G. M. Antibody. Its primary role is to help control infections in the blood. Also, the I. G. M. Class of antibody is the most efficient antibody class at activating the complement system via the classical pathway. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Once again we'll have an image that helps to emphasize those same features of the I. G. M. Class of antibodies notice first that it is indeed a pen Timur that consists of these five identical Y shaped sub units and so that makes it the largest antibody class so we can label it here as the largest antibody class and size. Also it is the very first antibody that is initially created by all plasma cells prior to the antibody class switching process that we'll get to talk about in more detail later in our course and the primary role of the I. G. M. Antibody because of its large size is to control infections in the bloodstream. Also this is the most effective antibody at activating the complement system so it activates the complement system when it binds to the antigen. And again here we have a little image that shows you see three convert taste being generated upon activation of the complement system and then all of these um actions that result from the complement system activation including inflammation optimization and sell license of microbes. And again if you don't remember much about the complement system, make sure to go back to our older lesson videos to check those out. But again this year concludes our brief lesson on the I. G. M. Class of anybody and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and talk about the other classes as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

