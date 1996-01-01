2) Adhesion to Host

in this video we're going to talk about the second step in bacterial pathogenesis which is adhesion to the host. And so after pathogen exposure and entry of the pathogen at the portal of entry the pathogen must then properly adhere to the host. And so adhesion is the ability of the pathogen to bind to host cells by using adhesion factors or adhesives. And so these adhesions are simply molecules on the surface of pathogens that bind to very specific receptors on the host cells. And so these adhesions can be found on bacterial pillai, february or flag. Ela. Now it is important to note that the adhesive receptor binding is actually very very specific and it is ultimately going to control the cell type that the pathogen will adhere to and the tissue that the pathogen will cause a disease in. And so um what this means is that a pathogen will only be able to cause disease if it has the appropriate adhesives to bind to very specific host cell receptors. And without these very specific adhesives then they will not be able to adhere and then they will not be able to cause disease. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what we can see is this is an image focused on adhering or adhesion to the host cell. And so notice once again we have our portal of entry we have our microbes entering via our portal of entry and which will notice is that there are two different microbes that are entering here. We have the green microbe entering right here and then we have the blue microbe entering right here. And so notice that here on the nasal mucous membranes again we have the green pathogen and then we have this blue microbe right here. And what you'll notice is that if we zoom in even further into this particular region and zoom in right here that the green pathogen has the appropriate Adhi since in order to bind to this very specific host receptor. And so these host receptors are down below right here and the adhesives are these little molecules that are sticking off right around here. And so because this green microbe has the appropriate adhesives to bind to the host cell receptors, it is going to be able to attach and adhere. And so notice that this microbe is saying success. However, notice that the blue microbe over here has different set of adhesives and because it has a different set of adhesives and adhesive receptor binding is very specific. This blue microbe over here is not going to be able to bind. So you can see the turn away arrow right here means that it will not be able to bind to the host cell receptors and that means that this microbe will not be able to adhere and it would not be able to cause uh an infection. And so notice it is saying I can't bind maybe this isn't the host for me. And so perhaps this microbe would need to make its way to a different set of cells who's um receptors are going to be compatible with these particular adhesives. But adhesion to the host is a critical step in bacterial pathogenesis. And this here concludes our brief lesson on this idea and we'll be able to talk about the other steps of bacterial pathogenesis as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

