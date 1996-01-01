3) Invasion into Host Tissues

in this video, we're going to talk about the third step in bacterial pathogenesis which is invasion into the host cell or into the host tissues. And so once the pathogen has adhered to the host, it will then either find a way to invade to the inside of a host cell or just enter into the surrounding host tissues. Now, invasion of the inside of a host cell actually allows a pathogen to reduce competition for nutrients and even to hide in order to avoid the immune system and so invading to the inside of a host cell can be beneficial for the pathogen. Now uh the invasion into most types of host cells actually involves one of two potential mechanisms of induced endorse Itto sis and induced endorse itto sis is just when the bacterial cell is able to trick quote unquote host cells to perform endorse Itto sis or to endorse it toast. Even when that host cell typically would not perform endorse Itto sis. And so we'll get to talk a little bit more about this as we go along. But uh this induced endoscopy psychosis can occur via the pathogen coming into contact with epithelial cells and secreted effect er proteins that cause membrane ruffling and this membrane ruffling is going to occur with the cells acting which is part of the cells. Sido skeleton. Now the membrane ruffling can be defined as a rearrangement of the acting filaments and this rearrangement of the acting filaments in the host cell results in membrane ruffles and those ruffles are really just wrinkles that ultimately end up in closing the bacterial cell and bringing the bacterial cell into the host cell. And this resembles endo psychosis, but it's not quite exactly the same. And then the other way is just by standard endorse itto sis where the pathogen will express surface proteins that will ultimately bind to receptors on the host cell and then the pathogen will be engulfed and brought into the inside of the host cell. And so, if we take a look at this image down below, we can get a better idea of how this invasion of or invasion into the host cell can occur. And so what you'll notice is on the left over here, what we have are some pathogens that have adhered and on the right, what we have is pathogens that have invaded the host cells and which you'll notice is that here we're showing you two different pathways to get there. We have the top pathway here and then we have this bottom pathway in blue and they basically allow for the pathogen to invade inside the host cell. And so the first path that the pathogen could take is through a membrane ruffling And with membrane ruffling, What you can see is that the pathogen will secrete effect er proteins and the effect of proteins will be taken in by the host cell and those affected proteins ultimately will cause the acting filaments to rearrange in this membrane ruffling. And so you can see that the membrane is starting to wrinkle up and ruffle and ultimately, what ends up happening with this membrane ruffling is that the pathogen is going to be brought towards the inside of the host cell. And again, once the pathogen is inside of the host cell it is going to have less competition for nutrients, allowing it to survive and thrive better. And it will also be able to avoid the host cell's immune system or the host's immune system. And so it is advantageous or can be advantageous for pathogens to invade inside of host cells. Now, the other way that the pathogen could invade inside the host cell is through just being engulfed through regular endo silicosis. And so you can see here that the surface proteins here on the surface of the bacteria will bind to host cell receptors and then the host cell receptors upon binding to the bacterial surface proteins will induce standard endorse Itto sis and the pathogen is engulfed. And so the pathogen again makes its way into the host cell where it will have less competition for nutrients and be able to avoid the host cells or the host's immune system. And so ultimately what you can see here is that the the host cells have been invaded and the cells are now inside of the host cell and if they're not going to remain inside of the hotel, they can then continue to make their way into the host cell tissues. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on uh, the invasion of the pathogen into the host cell or the host cell tissues. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then talk about the fourth and final stage of bacterial pathogenesis as we move forward. So I'll see you on our next video.

