Intro to Bacterial Pathogenesis

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on bacterial pathogenesis or how some bacteria can cause disease. And so the term pathogenesis is a term that refers to the process of disease development or infection inside of a host. And bacterial pathogenesis generally involves four important steps that will get to briefly discuss down below, but then go into more detail as we move forward in our course. And so the very first step of bacterial pathogenesis is going to be exposure to the pathogen. And so what that means is that the person like for example, dr clutch here needs to be exposed to the pathogen. And that exposure could potentially come from another infected person that may sneeze or cough or something like that and be exposed. So then after exposure, the second step is going to be adherents of the bacterial pathogen to the skin or mucosa. And adherence is a critical step for pathogenesis. If the back, if the pathogen cannot adhere then the pathogen will ultimately be eliminated from the body and they will not be able to cause disease. And so adherence is a critical step and they can adhere to our skin or mucosa, for example. And so here what we're showing you is the bacteria adhering to the mucosa, specifically to the mucus or mucus membranes. And so the third step is going to be uh invasion through the epithelium. And so in this process, the bacteria can actually make its way into the epithelium, the epithelial cells or these cells here that are on the border or perimeter and in some cases they may remain here. In other cases, they may make their way into the bloodstream or invade into a different type of tissue. And then the fourth step is going to be the multiplication of the pathogen, the replication of the pathogen inside of the host. And so you can see that over here, the pathogen is now multiplying and creating many identical versions of itself. And so at that point that would lead to signs and symptoms and dr clutch, starting to feel sick. And so we'll get to talk a lot more about each of these steps as we move forward. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to bacterial pathogenesis. And again, I'll see you all in our next video.

