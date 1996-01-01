1) Exposure to Pathogen

in this video, we're going to talk about the first step in bacterial pathogenesis which is exposure to the pathogen. And so once again, the very first step in bacterial pathogenesis is going to be exposure to the pathogen or an encounter with the pathogen. Now it is important to note that not all exposures to the pathogen and not all encounters with the pathogen are going to result in an infection. And this is because the pathogen not only must it be encountered, but the pathogen must enter into the host tissues via what's known as a portal of entry. And so a portal of entry or portal of entries can be defined as specific locations where the host tissue cells are going to be directly in contact with the external environment, allowing a pathogen in the external environment to enter into the body. So examples of portals of entries include the skin, mucous membranes and parental routes, which is like the pathogen being directly injected into the body or the pathogen bypassing the skin and mucous and entering into the body via sites of broken protective barriers such as for example, cuts in our skin or open wounds and things like that. Now the most common portal of entry for pathogens tends to be the respiratory tract just being inhaled through our respiratory system. For example, the spread of COVID-19 is mainly going to infect using a portal of entry of the respiratory tract. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can see that there's an image here focused on the exposure to the pathogen. And so what you'll notice here is that DR clutch is being exposed to the pathogen here when this infected person sneezes or coughs. And so you can see that the pathogen here is um again it's uh DR clutch is going to be exposed to these pathogens. Now again not all exposures are going to result in an infection. And this is because the pathogen does have to be able to enter via a portal of entry. Like for example perhaps DR clutches knows. And so over here what we're showing you is a zoom in of dr clutches nose. And so you can see that these microbes are entering via the portal of entry here. And so you can see these microbes are able to come in through the nose here through the respiratory tract. And so then you can see the pathogen is now within uh Dr clutches respiratory tract and is going to be exposed to the nasal mucous membrane. And so this year concludes our lesson on the very first step in bacterial pathogenesis exposure to the pathogen. And we'll get to talk about the other three steps of bacterial pathogenesis as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

