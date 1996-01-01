4) Multiplication (Colonization) Inside Host

in this video, we're going to talk about the fourth step in bacterial pathogenesis, which is multiplication of the pathogen, or colonization of the pathogen inside of the host. And so after a pathogen enters into the inside of a host cell or enters into the hosts tissues, the pathogen will then begin to multiply or colonize inside of the host and begin damaging the host by causing an infection. And so pathogens can cause three types of infections that we have down below. Pathogens can cause local infections, focal infections or systematic infections. Local infections, as their name implies, are going to be infections that are confined to a relatively small area, a localized area of the body, usually near the portal of entry. Now, focal infections on the other hand, are typically going to start off as localized infections but then they spread to a different part of the body. And so what that means is that the focal infections will be able to uh basically cause an infection in multiple different areas of the body. And so they're able to spread to different locations of the body, usually by using the bloodstream. And then the third type is going to be the systematic infection, which is going to be characterized by an infection that disseminates or widely spreads throughout the entire body. And so it's not just going to be a few locations, it will be systemic or the entire body. Now, if we take a look at our image down below, What you'll see is that we're focusing on the colonization of the host. And so again, on the far left over here, what we have is a local infection. And again, the local infection is going to remain relatively within a small area of the body. And so for example, if there is a cut, the pathogen may enter via the cut and again it is going to multiply and colonize this specific region of the body without spreading if it is a local infection, now, the next type that we have here is going to be the focal infection. And the focal infection may start off as a local infection, but then it will spread to a different area of the body. And so for here in this example, we're showing you an infected tooth cavity that may have specific microbes in it. Uh and then these microbes may be able to travel to a different location of the body and that could lead to perhaps endo card endocarditis, which is infection of the hearts lining and valves. And so here with the focal infection, notice that it is capable of spreading to a different region of the body. And then last but not least over here on the far right, what we have is a systematic infection. And with systematic infection as its name implies, the entire body is going to be infected. Like for example, bacteria anemia is when there is bacterial infection of the blood and the blood spreads throughout the entire body. And so it is called a systematic infection if it's spread throughout the entire body. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the multiplication or colonization of the pathogen inside of the host, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

