A 65-year-old patient calls the nursing hotline to ask about some painful blisters arranged in a band on one side of his waist. After hearing about the lesions, you ask him if he had chickenpox as a child. This is because you feel you are hearing about a case of: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. candidiasis.

b. measles.

c. herpes.

d. shingles.

e. rubella.