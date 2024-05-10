21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
A 65-year-old patient calls the nursing hotline to ask about some painful blisters arranged in a band on one side of his waist. After hearing about the lesions, you ask him if he had chickenpox as a child. This is because you feel you are hearing about a case of: (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. candidiasis.
b. measles.
c. herpes.
d. shingles.
e. rubella.
