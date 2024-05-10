A frantic mother comes into your clinic because her two-year-old child has had a very high fever for two days now, with mild diarrhea and coldlike symptoms. As you consider the differential list, which is the most likely causative agent if the fever breaks and is replaced with a rash by tomorrow? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Human parvovirus B19

b. Hand, foot, and mouth disease

c. Roseola

d. Rubella

e. Measles