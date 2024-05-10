21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
What precautions or actions would apply to an HIV/AIDS patient? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Droplet precautions
b. Standard precautions
c. BSL-4 precautions
d. Universal precautions
e. AFB precautions
f. Isolation practices
