in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on light microscopes that detect fluorescents. And so in certain situations, light microscopes that detect fluorescents or emitted light can be really useful and so fluorescent can be more formally defined as the ability to absorb short wavelengths of light and then immediately give off longer wavelengths of visible light. Now fluorescent molecules will stand out as bright objects against a darker background. And there are several different types of microscopes that can detect fluorescents. And we'll be able to talk about some of those microscopes as we move forward in our course. And so if we take a look at our image down below at our map of the lesson of on light microscopy, what you'll notice is that great. Out over here on the left, we have the things that we already covered, including bright field microscopes like microscopes that increase contrast, including dark field microscopes, phase contrast microscopes and D. I. C. Microscopes. And so here in this video, what we're focusing on are the light microscopes that detect fluorescence, which moving forward, We're going to be talking about the con focal scanning laser microscope or the C. S. L. Microscope, The two photon microscopes as well as the super resolution microscopes. And so once again we'll be able to talk about each of these different types of microscopes moving forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to light microscopes that detect fluorescence. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts