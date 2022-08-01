in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on fluorescence microscopes. And so fluorescence microscopes are light microscopes that project ultraviolet light onto the specimen, causing the specimen to fluoresce or to emit some form of visible light that can be detected. Now, fluorescence microscopy is able to create these awesome images that are very vibrant and very colorful. Now some organisms have the ability to fluoresce naturally without any modification by the scientist. However, scientists can also tag very specific molecules inside or outside of cells with fluorescent dyes, also known as floor chrome's. And so by tagging these very specific molecules with dies, it allows these molecules to fluoresce when they otherwise would not fluoresce. Now, a very specific technique known as immuno fluorescence is a technique that combines a flora chrome or a fluorescent dye with an antibody, which is a protein that will bind to very specific molecules to tag those specific objects and allow those objects to fluoresce. And so this allows scientists to even track just one specific type of molecule inside of a cell. And so notice down below, we're showing you some images of fluorescence microscopy, which again is able to create these really colorful and vibrant images. Uh So over here on the far left, what we have is uh fluorescent microscopy of human neurons. Where you can see uh these uh specific molecules are being tagged with yellow and purple and red fluorescent dyes. Here we have caenorhabditis elegance being tagged with some kind of molecule that flores. Is this blue color? Uh Then here in the middle what we have is yersinia pestis bacteria, which is the plague bacteria that causes plague. And over here on the far right what we have is Escherichia coli bacteria and these two different strains of this E. Coli being tagged with these different fluorescent dyes. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to fluorescence microscopy. But as we move forward in our course, will be able to continue to learn more and apply these concepts, so I'll see you all in our next video.

