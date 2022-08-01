Two-Photon Microscope (TPM)

in this video, we're going to briefly introduce two photon microscopes, or T. P. M. S. And so two photon microscopes, or T. P. M. S, are similar to con focal scanning laser microscopes, or CS LMS. Except the two photon microscopes, as their name implies, is going to be using two photons and less damaging light than the con focal scanning laser microscopes. Now, two photon microscopy is also known as multi photon microscopy at times. And so those are referring to the same thing. And once again, the two photon microscopes, or multi photon microscopes are going to be using longer, less damaging light wavelengths that allow for deeper imaging of really, really thick uh structures. And it also allows for a really cool feature of time lapse imaging, which can create somewhat of a video type of effect. And so if we take a look at this image down below, we can see that the functions of the two photon microscope, uh and the two photon microscope is also abbreviated as just TPM. And it allows for deep imaging somewhat similar to X ray vision you can think of and so notice here, it's showing you mouse brain blood vessels and neurons which is a relative can be thick structures. And it's able to do this deep imaging into those thicker structures and create these really cool looking images. And another feature is that it's able to create these time lapse images. And the time lapse imaging once again allows for somewhat of a video type of effect. And so here it's showing you on the right hand side, uh the mouse brain blood vessels. And it's showing you that the black dots and lines show the red blood cell movement through the actual blood vessels. And so ultimately, the two photon microscopes can be used for deep imaging of thick structures and also to create time lapse images. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to two photon microscope, and we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

