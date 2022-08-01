Confocal Scanning Laser Microscopes (CSLMs)

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about light microscopes that detect fluorescence by talking about con focal scanning laser microscopes or C. S. L. M. S. And so these con focal scanning laser microscopes, or CSL Ems are computer controlled microscopes that couple a laser to a fluorescent microscope. Now the laser portion is responsible for generating high contrast three dimensional or 3D images. That allows the viewer to access several different planes of focus inside of the specimen. And so this can be used to look inside of cells at different layers of the cell. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these com focal scanning laser microscopes. And so over here on the left, notice that we're showing you that this is a complex device that is going to be controlled by a computer and it links a laser to a fluorescence microscopes. And once again these are abbreviate SCS L. M. S. For calm focal scanning laser microscope. Now, over here on the left on the right, we're showing you some of the images that can be created. And once again this is looking at different planes or different levels of the specimen. And so over here on the left, we're showing you this felon panky ramos, a seed coat. This is showing you arabidopsis italiana cells. And here it's showing you rat pancreas cells. And so this is another form of being able to detect fluorescents using these c s l M s. And so once again, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts