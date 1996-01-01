Super-Resolution Microscope (SRM)

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about light microscopes that detect fluorescence by briefly introducing super resolution microscopes or S. R. M. S. And so what's important to note is that up until 2014, when the super resolution microscopes were first the maximum resolution for light microscopes. Before 2014 was only about 0.2 micrometers, which means that objects had to be at least 0.2 micrometers apart from one another in order to distinguish them as separate objects. Now, 0.2 micrometers might seem like a pretty good resolution. However, in comparison to super resolution microscopes, really, 0.2 micrometers is nothing. And this is because super resolution microscopes or S. R. M. S, are fluorescent light microscopes with very high resolution of about 0.1 micro meters, which means that two objects could be 0.1 micro meters apart and you can still distinguish them as being separate objects. And so this 0.01 micrometer resolution is about 20 times greater or 20 times better resolution. In comparison to the other light microscopes. Now, the super resolution microscopes or the srm they use very complex mechanisms in order to visualize molecules that would otherwise be way too close together to be seen as distinct objects. And sometimes these super resolution microscopes can allow for even a single molecule To be tracked within the cell and that is how great of a resolution these super resolution microscopes can provide allowing us to see a lot more detail more clearly. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can clear up some of these ideas. And so notice on the left hand side of our image, we're focused on the normal resolution fluorescent microscopy that would have existed before 2014 before the super resolution microscope was developed. And so notice that here we are essentially comparing the normal resolution fluorescent microscopy to an old television set maybe from the eighties or nineties. And so this old television set is not going to provide as much detail. And so notice that our cartoon character here saying, what am I looking at? It's kind of difficult to see. The image is a little blurry, Not so great of a resolution. And so notice if we look at the bovine endothelial cell on the left hand side, our bovine endothelial cell looks a little bit blurry. And so the image is somewhat blurry, like what you would expect from an old television set. Now on the right hand side of our image, we're showing you the super resolution fluorescence microscopy which we're comparing to uh flat screen HD tv. That's high quality and has great amaze resolution. And so the image is gonna come out much much more crisp, much more clear. And so notice our cartoon character is saying, oh now I can see and the bovine endothelial cell that's visualized using the super resolution microscope is going to show a lot more detail, a lot more clarity and a lot higher and better resolution. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to super resolution microscopes, or Srm, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts