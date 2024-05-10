9. Microscopes
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
Problem 4.8a
Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. confocal microscope
b. phase-contrast microscope
c. dark-field microscope
d. bright-field microscope
