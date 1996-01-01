Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Based on the map of cellular respiration, why do we need to breathe in oxygen?
a) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for lactic acid fermentation.
b) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for alcohol fermentation.
c) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for aerobic cellular respiration.
d) Oxygen is not important for the purposes of cellular respiration.
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
a) Substrate-level phosphorylation; first.
b) Oxidative phosphorylation; first.
c) Oxidative phosphorylation; final.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation; final.
Each of the following describes the pyruvate oxidation reaction except that _____________________.
a) It connects glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.
b) Each pyruvate is converted to an acetyl-CoA molecule.
c) NAD+ is reduced to NADH.
d) This reaction occurs within the cytoplasm.
e) Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product.
In aerobic cellular respiration, pyruvate molecules must be transformed through a process called pyruvate oxidation before they can be broken down in the Krebs Cycle. What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?
a) Acetyl CoA, O2, and ATP.
b) Acetyl and CO2.
c) Acetyl CoA, FADH2, and CO2.
d) Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.
e) Acetyl CoA, NAD+, ATP, and CO2.
Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?
a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.
Chemiosmotic creation of ATP is driven by:
a) Phosphate transfer through the plasma membrane.
b) Potential energy of the H+ concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.
c) Substrate-level phosphorylation in the mitochondrial matrix.
d) Large quantities of ADP in the mitochondrial matrix.
Through the first three stages of cellular respiration only 4 ATP molecules have been produced from the initial glucose molecule. In which of the products of these stages is the potential energy to produce more ATP molecules stored?
a) The 6 molecules of CO2.
b) The H+ ions produced.
c) The 10 NADH and 2 FADH2 molecules.
d) The 4 molecules of ATP.
In which of the steps of aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration does substrate-level phosphorylation occur?
a) In glycolysis only.
b) In the Krebs cycle only.
c) In the electron transport chain only.
d) In both glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
e) In both the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain.
Which of the following statements about NAD+ is true?
a) NAD+ is reduced to NADH during glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
b) NAD+ has more chemical energy than NADH.
c) NAD+ donates high energy electrons to the electron transport chain.
d) In the absence of NAD+, glycolysis can still function.