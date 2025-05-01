Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Problem 32
Textbook Question
What is a coordinate covalent bond, and how does it differ from a covalent bond?
Verified step by step guidance
1
A covalent bond is a type of chemical bond where two atoms share a pair of electrons to achieve a full outer shell and gain stability.
In a typical covalent bond, each atom contributes one electron to the shared pair.
A coordinate covalent bond, also known as a dative bond, occurs when both electrons in the shared pair come from the same atom.
The atom that donates both electrons is often referred to as the 'donor,' while the atom that accepts the electron pair is the 'acceptor.'
Coordinate covalent bonds are often found in complex ions and molecules, such as in the formation of ammonium ion (NH₄⁺) where a nitrogen atom donates a pair of electrons to a hydrogen ion (H⁺).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Covalent Bond
A covalent bond is a type of chemical bond where two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This sharing allows each atom to attain a stable electron configuration, typically resembling that of noble gases. Covalent bonds can be single, double, or triple, depending on the number of shared electron pairs, and they are fundamental in forming molecules.
Coordinate Covalent Bond
A coordinate covalent bond, also known as a dative bond, occurs when one atom donates both electrons to a bond, while the other atom provides no electrons. This type of bond is formed when a Lewis base (electron pair donor) interacts with a Lewis acid (electron pair acceptor). Coordinate covalent bonds are significant in complex ions and coordination compounds, where they help stabilize the structure.
Difference Between Covalent and Coordinate Covalent Bonds
The primary difference between covalent and coordinate covalent bonds lies in the origin of the shared electrons. In a standard covalent bond, each atom contributes one electron to the bond, while in a coordinate covalent bond, one atom provides both electrons. This distinction affects the properties and reactivity of the resulting compounds, influencing their behavior in chemical reactions.
