Ionic Bonds Ionic bonds are formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom, resulting in the creation of charged ions. This typically occurs between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation, and the nonmetal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions holds them together.

Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, allowing each atom to attain a stable electron configuration. This type of bond usually occurs between nonmetals, where the shared electrons enable both atoms to achieve full outer electron shells. The strength of covalent bonds can vary based on the number of shared electron pairs.