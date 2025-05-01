Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Problem 34
Textbook Question
Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.d. Zinc and fluorine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of elements involved: Zinc (Zn) is a metal, and fluorine (F) is a non-metal.
Recall that ionic bonds typically form between metals and non-metals due to the transfer of electrons.
Consider the electronegativity difference: Metals like zinc tend to lose electrons, while non-metals like fluorine tend to gain electrons.
Understand that in an ionic bond, the metal atom donates electrons to the non-metal atom, resulting in a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion).
Conclude that the bond between zinc and fluorine is likely ionic due to the transfer of electrons from zinc to fluorine.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Bonds
Ionic bonds are formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom, resulting in the creation of charged ions. This typically occurs between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation, and the nonmetal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions holds them together.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
Covalent Bonds
Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, allowing each atom to attain a stable electron configuration. This type of bond usually occurs between nonmetals, where the shared electrons enable both atoms to achieve full outer electron shells. The strength of covalent bonds can vary based on the number of shared electron pairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
Covalent Bonds Example 1
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of ionic and covalent bonding, a significant difference in electronegativity between two atoms typically indicates the formation of an ionic bond, while a smaller difference suggests a covalent bond. Understanding electronegativity helps predict the type of bond that will form between different elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master Covalent Bonds Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice