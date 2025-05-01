Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This type of bond typically occurs between nonmetals and is characterized by the mutual attraction of the shared electrons to the nuclei of both atoms. Understanding the number of covalent bonds an atom can form is crucial for predicting molecular structure and reactivity.

Coordinate Covalent Bonds A coordinate covalent bond, also known as a dative bond, occurs when one atom donates both electrons to a bond, while the other atom contributes none. This type of bond is significant in complex ions and coordination compounds, where a central atom, often a metal, is surrounded by ligands that can donate electron pairs. Identifying these bonds requires knowledge of the electron-donating capabilities of the involved species.