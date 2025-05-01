Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic vs. Covalent Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in charged ions that attract each other. They typically have high melting and boiling points due to strong electrostatic forces. In contrast, covalent compounds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms, leading to lower melting and boiling points. Understanding these differences is crucial for determining the nature of the gallium-chlorine compound.

Melting and Boiling Points The melting point is the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, while the boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid becomes a gas. High melting and boiling points often indicate strong intermolecular forces, which are characteristic of ionic compounds. In this case, the compound's melting point of 77°C and boiling point of 201°C suggest significant bonding interactions, which can help identify its nature.