Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Problem 41
Textbook Question
A compound of gallium with chlorine has a melting point of 77°C and a boiling point of 201°C. Is the compound ionic or covalent? What is a likely formula?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of elements involved: Gallium (Ga) is a metal, and chlorine (Cl) is a non-metal.
Recall that compounds formed between metals and non-metals are typically ionic, while those formed between non-metals are typically covalent.
Consider the physical properties: Ionic compounds generally have high melting and boiling points, while covalent compounds have lower melting and boiling points.
Compare the given melting and boiling points (77°C and 201°C) to typical values for ionic and covalent compounds to determine the nature of the compound.
Determine the likely formula by considering the common oxidation states: Gallium typically forms Ga^3+ ions, and chlorine forms Cl^- ions, suggesting a formula of GaCl3.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic vs. Covalent Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in charged ions that attract each other. They typically have high melting and boiling points due to strong electrostatic forces. In contrast, covalent compounds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms, leading to lower melting and boiling points. Understanding these differences is crucial for determining the nature of the gallium-chlorine compound.
Melting and Boiling Points
The melting point is the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, while the boiling point is the temperature at which a liquid becomes a gas. High melting and boiling points often indicate strong intermolecular forces, which are characteristic of ionic compounds. In this case, the compound's melting point of 77°C and boiling point of 201°C suggest significant bonding interactions, which can help identify its nature.
Chemical Formulas and Stoichiometry
A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. For gallium and chlorine, gallium typically forms a +3 ion (Ga³⁺) and chlorine forms a -1 ion (Cl⁻). The likely formula for the compound would be GaCl₃, indicating that three chloride ions balance one gallium ion, which is consistent with the properties of ionic compounds.
