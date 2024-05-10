21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 10.2a
Which of the following is a true statement? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. If a pathogen establishes an infection, it is described as virulent.
b. Pathogenicity is the extent of disease caused by a microbe.
c. Normal microbiota are not usually affected by host factors.
d. A pathogen’s virulence factors change over time in response to selective pressures.
e. Attenuated pathogens cause disease in a normal host.
