Which of the following is a true statement? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. If a pathogen establishes an infection, it is described as virulent.

b. Pathogenicity is the extent of disease caused by a microbe.

c. Normal microbiota are not usually affected by host factors.

d. A pathogen’s virulence factors change over time in response to selective pressures.

e. Attenuated pathogens cause disease in a normal host.