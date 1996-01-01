Multiple Choice
Arrange the following molecules in order of decreasing dipole moment.
H–I H–F H–Br H–Cl
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between a carbon and oxygen atom?
a) Polar Covalent
b) Pure Covalent
c) Nonpolar
d) Ionic
Between which two elements is the difference in electronegativity the greatest?
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between two bromine atoms?