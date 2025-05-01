Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms, the more polar the bond will be. In this context, understanding the electronegativity values of bromine, chlorine, and sulfur is essential to determine which bond is more polar. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Bond Polarity Bond polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge across a bond between two atoms. A polar bond occurs when there is an unequal sharing of electrons due to differences in electronegativity. This results in a dipole moment, where one end of the bond is slightly negative and the other slightly positive, influencing the bond's overall polarity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Example 1