Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of the bond between nitrogen (N) and fluorine (F), fluorine is more electronegative than nitrogen, meaning it pulls the shared electrons closer to itself, creating a dipole moment. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Dipole Moment A dipole moment occurs in a polar bond where there is an uneven distribution of electron density. It is represented by an arrow pointing from the positive end (𝛿⁺) to the negative end (𝛿⁻) of the bond. In the N-F bond, the dipole moment indicates that fluorine has a partial negative charge due to its higher electronegativity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 2