For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.a. N and F
1
Identify the electronegativity values of nitrogen (N) and fluorine (F) from the periodic table.
Compare the electronegativity values: the atom with the higher electronegativity will attract the shared electrons more strongly.
Determine the direction of the dipole: the arrow points towards the more electronegative atom, which is fluorine (F) in this case.
Label the nitrogen (N) atom with 𝛿⁺ (partial positive charge) because it is less electronegative.
Label the fluorine (F) atom with 𝛿⁻ (partial negative charge) because it is more electronegative.
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of the bond between nitrogen (N) and fluorine (F), fluorine is more electronegative than nitrogen, meaning it pulls the shared electrons closer to itself, creating a dipole moment.
Dipole Moment
A dipole moment occurs in a polar bond where there is an uneven distribution of electron density. It is represented by an arrow pointing from the positive end (𝛿⁺) to the negative end (𝛿⁻) of the bond. In the N-F bond, the dipole moment indicates that fluorine has a partial negative charge due to its higher electronegativity.
Polar vs. Nonpolar Bonds
Bonds can be classified as polar or nonpolar based on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved. A polar bond, like that between N and F, has a significant difference in electronegativity, resulting in a dipole moment. In contrast, nonpolar bonds occur when atoms share electrons equally, leading to no dipole moment.
