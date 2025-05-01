Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms, the more polar the bond will be. For example, oxygen is highly electronegative, which influences the polarity of bonds it forms with other elements.

Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share electrons to achieve a full outer shell, leading to greater stability. The polarity of a covalent bond depends on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved. Bonds can be classified as nonpolar (equal sharing) or polar (unequal sharing) based on this difference.