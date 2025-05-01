Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the case of the Si-Cl bond, silicon (Si) has a lower electronegativity compared to chlorine (Cl), which means that Cl will attract the shared electrons more strongly, creating a polar bond. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Polar Covalent Bonds A polar covalent bond occurs when two atoms share electrons unequally due to differences in their electronegativities. In the Si-Cl bond, the unequal sharing of electrons results in a dipole moment, where one end of the bond is slightly negative (Cl) and the other end is slightly positive (Si), indicated by a dipole arrow pointing towards the more electronegative atom. Recommended video: Guided course 01:18 01:18 Covalent Bonds Example 1