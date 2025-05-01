Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two atoms, the more likely the bond will be ionic, as one atom will attract the shared electrons significantly more than the other.

Ionic vs. Covalent Bonds Ionic bonds occur when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions that attract each other. In contrast, covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms. The type of bond formed depends on the electronegativity difference: a large difference typically leads to ionic bonding, while a small difference results in covalent bonding.