Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Problem 135
Textbook Question
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic: (6.7)c. Na and Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the electronegativity values for sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) from the periodic table. Sodium typically has an electronegativity of about 0.93, and chlorine has an electronegativity of about 3.16.
Calculate the electronegativity difference by subtracting the electronegativity of sodium from that of chlorine: \( \Delta EN = EN_{Cl} - EN_{Na} \).
Determine the type of bond based on the electronegativity difference: if \( \Delta EN \) is less than 0.5, the bond is nonpolar covalent; if \( \Delta EN \) is between 0.5 and 1.7, the bond is polar covalent; if \( \Delta EN \) is greater than 1.7, the bond is ionic.
Compare the calculated electronegativity difference to these thresholds to classify the bond between Na and Cl.
Conclude the classification of the bond based on the comparison.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The higher the electronegativity value, the stronger the atom's pull on electrons. This concept is essential for classifying bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic based on the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms.
Bond Classification
Bonds can be classified into three main types based on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved. Nonpolar covalent bonds occur when the electronegativity difference is negligible (typically less than 0.4), polar covalent bonds form with a moderate difference (0.4 to 1.7), and ionic bonds arise when the difference is significant (greater than 1.7). Understanding these classifications helps predict the properties and behaviors of compounds.
Sodium and Chlorine Bonding
In the case of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl), sodium has a low electronegativity (0.93) while chlorine has a high electronegativity (3.16). The electronegativity difference between these two elements is 2.23, which classifies the bond as ionic. This occurs because sodium donates an electron to chlorine, resulting in the formation of Na+ and Cl- ions, which are held together by strong electrostatic forces.
