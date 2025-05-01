Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The higher the electronegativity value, the stronger the atom's pull on electrons. This concept is essential for classifying bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic based on the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Bond Classification Bonds can be classified into three main types based on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved. Nonpolar covalent bonds occur when the electronegativity difference is negligible (typically less than 0.4), polar covalent bonds form with a moderate difference (0.4 to 1.7), and ionic bonds arise when the difference is significant (greater than 1.7). Understanding these classifications helps predict the properties and behaviors of compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 04:19 04:19 Classification of Matter