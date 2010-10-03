The following data was collected for the following reaction at equilibrium

2 A (g) + 3 B (g) ⇌ C (g)

At 25 oC K is 5.2 x 10-4 and at 50 oC K is 1.7 x 10-7. Which of the following statements is true?

a) The reaction is exothermic.

b) The reaction is endothermic.

c) The enthalpy change, ΔH, is equal to zero.

d) Not enough information is given.