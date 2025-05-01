Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In this case, allowing CH4 to escape continuously reduces its concentration, prompting the equilibrium to shift to the right to produce more CH4, thereby attempting to restore balance.

Equilibrium Constant (K) The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g), the equilibrium constant will change if the concentration of CH4 decreases due to its escape, affecting the overall position of the equilibrium.