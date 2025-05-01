Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the given reaction, increasing pressure by decreasing volume will shift the equilibrium position towards the side with fewer gas molecules, which is essential for predicting the effect of pressure changes.

Equilibrium Position The equilibrium position of a reaction refers to the relative concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium. In the reaction C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g), the position can be influenced by changes in pressure, temperature, and concentration. Understanding how these factors affect the equilibrium position is crucial for analyzing the impact of pressure changes on the reaction.