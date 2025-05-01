Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
Problem 16
Textbook Question
What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)Increasing pressure by decreasing volume
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: The given reaction is an equilibrium reaction involving gases, where carbon reacts with hydrogen to form methane.
Understand Le Chatelier's Principle: This principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change.
Analyze the effect of pressure change: Increasing pressure by decreasing volume affects gaseous equilibria. The system will shift towards the side with fewer moles of gas to reduce pressure.
Count the moles of gas on each side: On the left side, there are 2 moles of H2 gas, and on the right side, there is 1 mole of CH4 gas.
Determine the shift in equilibrium: Since the right side has fewer moles of gas, the equilibrium will shift towards the formation of CH4 to decrease the pressure.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the given reaction, increasing pressure by decreasing volume will shift the equilibrium position towards the side with fewer gas molecules, which is essential for predicting the effect of pressure changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:34
The following is an endothermic reaction where Kc = 6.73 x 103.For each of the choices below predict in which direction the reaction will proceed
Equilibrium Position
The equilibrium position of a reaction refers to the relative concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium. In the reaction C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g), the position can be influenced by changes in pressure, temperature, and concentration. Understanding how these factors affect the equilibrium position is crucial for analyzing the impact of pressure changes on the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The Equilibrium Constant Example 1
Gas Laws
Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. According to Boyle's Law, decreasing the volume of a gas at constant temperature increases its pressure. This principle is relevant when considering how changes in volume affect the equilibrium of gaseous reactions, such as the one involving hydrogen and methane in the given reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law